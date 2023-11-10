Commerce Bank Acquires 1,960 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

