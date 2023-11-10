Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $514.54 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.41.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

