Commerce Bank Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.17 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

