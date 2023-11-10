Commerce Bank Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

