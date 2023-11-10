Commerce Bank Has $11.77 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 65,526 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.88 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

