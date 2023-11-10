Commerce Bank Has $13.36 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.