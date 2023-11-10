Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,103 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

