Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.