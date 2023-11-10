Commerce Bank Purchases 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $190.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.