Commerce Bank Purchases 208 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,447.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,025.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,078.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,234.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

