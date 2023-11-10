Commerce Bank Purchases 7,770 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

