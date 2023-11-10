Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 508.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after buying an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,266. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.29 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

