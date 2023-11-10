Commerce Bank Sells 3,552 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 237,660 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.