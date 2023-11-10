Commerce Bank Sells 5,023 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

