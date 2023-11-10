Commerce Bank Sells 5,140 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 192.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.67 and a 200 day moving average of $231.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

