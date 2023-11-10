Commerce Bank Sells 52,890 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,890 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

