Commerce Bank Sells 6,666 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

