Commerce Bank Sells 759 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

