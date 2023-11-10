Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,077 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

