Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

CVGI opened at $5.66 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

