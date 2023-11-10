Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CWBC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

