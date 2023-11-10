COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Down 1.4%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.54. 22,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 47,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

