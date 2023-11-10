Comparing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetEase and NEXON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.99 billion 5.29 $2.95 billion $5.57 20.28 NEXON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than NEXON.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NetEase and NEXON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 25.84% 22.78% 14.77% NEXON N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NetEase and NEXON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 0 6 0 3.00 NEXON 0 0 2 0 3.00

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $122.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than NEXON.

Summary

NetEase beats NEXON on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About NEXON

NEXON Co., Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co., Ltd. and changed its name to NEXON Co., Ltd. in April 2009. NEXON Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

