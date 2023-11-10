Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Director Leo M. Drozdoff Buys 40,000 Shares

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) Director Leo M. Drozdoff purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Comstock Stock Performance
NYSE:LODE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Comstock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
