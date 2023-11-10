ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.