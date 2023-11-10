Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

CNSL stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.