Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
CNSL stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
