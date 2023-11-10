Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Announces Earnings Results

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

