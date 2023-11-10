Contrasting Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 6.46% 1.98% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.66 $333.90 million $0.82 54.11

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

