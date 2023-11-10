Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,568. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.