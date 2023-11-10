Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Corsair Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 96.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

