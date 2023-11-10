Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $563.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.91.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

