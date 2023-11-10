Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

