Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46.
Coty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on COTY
Insider Activity at Coty
In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coty Company Profile
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coty
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.