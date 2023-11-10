Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

