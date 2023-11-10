Critical Analysis: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -55.53% -71.45% -27.28% Curaleaf -31.99% -23.38% -8.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MediWound and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.75%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327.63%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than MediWound.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediWound and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $26.50 million 2.70 -$19.60 million ($2.43) -3.20 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.44 -$370.10 million ($0.60) -5.07

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curaleaf beats MediWound on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

