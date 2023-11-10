Critical Review: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) & Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $362.58 million 1.06 $36.06 million $2.22 12.70 MIND Technology $38.63 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vishay Precision Group and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.39%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 8.38% 10.06% 6.61% MIND Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats MIND Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products. The company also offers data acquisition systems for avionics; measurement systems for steel production; material testing and simulation systems; and data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety and testing. Its products are used in industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer product applications. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About MIND Technology

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system. It also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations, as well as side scan sonar equipment and systems. The company markets its products to governmental and commercial customers through internal sales organization and a network of distributors and representatives. It operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, Africa, Mexico, South America, the Asia/South Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.