Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Crown worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Crown Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

