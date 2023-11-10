CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

