Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cue Biopharma Trading Down 11.3 %
NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.34. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.12.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.14% and a negative net margin of 1,358.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
