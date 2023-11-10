Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.34. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.14% and a negative net margin of 1,358.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

About Cue Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

