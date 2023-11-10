Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CAO Sells $60,493.40 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.