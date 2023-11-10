CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.56

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.56 and last traded at $182.71, with a volume of 70572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

