CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,198 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 201.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 533,821 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

