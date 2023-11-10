D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

