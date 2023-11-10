Dan Edward Malone Sells 1,394 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alamo Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ALG opened at $177.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $200.81.
Alamo Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.88%.
Institutional Trading of Alamo Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alamo Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.