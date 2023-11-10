Dan Edward Malone Sells 1,394 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $177.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $200.81.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.88%.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

