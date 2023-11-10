Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $21.11 billion during the quarter.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHLGY stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

