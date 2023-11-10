Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEO opened at $159.96 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

