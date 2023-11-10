Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.22 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

