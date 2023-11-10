Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CFO Buys $50,684.40 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $43.08 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

