Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

