Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

DHC stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

