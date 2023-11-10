Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

